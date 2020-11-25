Pamela Joy (Thompson) Halter

BONNE TERRE – Pamela "Pam" Joy (Thompson) Halter, 71, of Bonne Terre, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Pam was born April 11, 1949, to the late Raymond "Ray" Joseph and Marceline "Marcy" (Sabourin) Thompson in St. Louis. Pam was a wonderful mother and grandmother and devoted to her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and continually active in her church.

In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her grandson, Ian Rasnic.

Pam is survived by her husband, Albert "Butch" Lloyd Halter; children, Kristie Halter, Tara Halter, and Scott and wife Sarah Halter; grandchildren, Emily Rasnic, Maitlan Halter, Abigale Rasnic, Eli Rasnic, Ava Dorr, Benjamin Halter, and Jake Halter; sister, Beverly Milson; several nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.

Funeral Service is private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Family is planning a Memorial Service for everyone to gather and share memories sometime next year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or St. Joseph Food Pantry.