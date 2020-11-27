Menu
Leonard "Wayne" and Rebecca "Joyce" Byrd
DIED
November 23, 2020

Leonard 'Wayne' Byrd & Rebecca 'Joyce' Byrd

PARK HILLS – Leonard "Wayne" Byrd born July 6, 1948, and Rebecca 'Joyce" Byrd born August 27, 1954, gained their wings and went to be with their son Michael Robert Wayne Byrd November 23, 2020.

In addition to their son they were preceded in death by their parents, Dorothy Croft, Dallas "Ducky" Croft, Glenard Byrd, Sam Simpson, Geneva Canada, and Robert Canada; brothers, Charles "Chuck" Morgan, Eddie Don Byrd, Darryl Simpson, Sam Simpson, Richard Simpson, and Thomas Simpson; sisters, Virginia Hanks, Shirley Trantwein, and Novie Canada.

Wayne and Joyce are survived by their children, Rhonda Pezzulich (Timmy Johnson), Leonard Lee Byrd,

Lisa Michelle Forrester "Pooh" (Ched Forrester), Michelle Renee Byrd "Nana" (Bill Overby Byrd), Sabrina Michelle Byrd "Beanie" (Jermy Lauer), and Mark Trautwein (Sherril Trantwein); grandchildren, Justin Michael Byrd (Patricia Byrd), Brittany Nicole Byrd (Damon Schmidt),Dennis Wayne Byrd (Heather Chruscinski), Brooke Byrd, Meghan Johnson Dimasi, and Chelsea Henderson; brothers, Bryan Simpson,

Larry Joe Simpson, Bill Canada, and Hirshel Canada (Sue Canada); sisters, Peggy Morgan, Wanda Bevins, and Sue Hart. Several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Danny Denton officiating. Masks will be required while in funeral home. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 27, 2020.
Your unselfish sacrifices for the VFW, all the veterans and their families will never be forgotten. Wayne made me laugh when he called Leamon “Boss” I had a heck of a time making him understand he was not the boss. JOYCE was always doing for our Veterans. You knew by talking with her that she truly loved her work with the auxiliary and veterans, but most of all, let us all remember the love these two beautiful angels had for their family. I know God did not let them suffer. Rest In Peace and fly high dear friends.
Beverly Asher
Friend
November 26, 2020
Sabrina and Brittany Byrd, I'm so sorry to hear the passing of Wayne and Joyce they where a wonderful couple. They will be truly missed by all that knew them and loved them.
Amanda Helton
Friend
November 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joe and Jessie HOLCOMB
Friend
November 25, 2020
Sending many many prayers and sympathy for the family. I'm so very sorry for your tremendous loss.

Wayne and Joyce did a lot for my family. They were very VERY considerate of my mother when she had a massive stroke in 1999. One thing she nor I will never forget is how they helped her still be able to play bingo. The love they showed her through the years was something we will never forget. Birthday cakes, cards and gifts that she was so happy to receive.

My memories of Wayne and Joyce go back over 30 years. Not only did they treat us to gambling in Mississippi and steak dinners, they were loving. Joyce, along with their son Mike, accompanied my mother and I to Las Vegas and we had a blast.

Too many memories to list but they were/are all good. Rest in peace and tell Mike we said Hi.

Janice E Schuette
Friend
November 25, 2020