Candace Jean (Marler) Seaman

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Candace Jean (Marler) Seaman of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away November 23, 2020, at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri, being 69 years of age. She was born in Esther, Missouri, January 13, 1951, to Albert L. Marler and Bette Jean (McWilliams) Marler Songer, they preceded her in death. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her baby brother, Albert Gene Marler; and sister, Tiffany Pearson.

Candace leaves to mourn her passing a beloved son, James (Jimmy) Downs III, of Farmington, Missouri; two sisters, Carolyn (Carol) Brunson of St. Charles, Missouri, and Cheryl Vallie (Frank) of Goose Creek, South Carolina; a brother, Bruce Allen Marler of Park Hills, Missouri; uncles, Carroll McWilliams (Elaine), and JD McWilliams; aunts, Shirley Langley, and Wanda Merritt (Benny). Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Candy, as she was fondly known, was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Her joy was going to Bingo and yard sales. Cremation services by Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri, her life tragically cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please be considerate of others and always wear your mask. Rest in peace, dear Candy.