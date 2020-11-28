Menu
Lucy Fowler
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Lucy T. Fowler

JACKSON, Mo. – Lucy T. Fowler, 94, formerly of Elvins and Desloge, Missouri, passed away November 25, 2020, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, where she resided nearly 11 years.

The youngest of seven children, Lucy was born October 22, 1926, in Bourbon, Missouri, to Rev. Sam D. and Amy E. Sites Bohnenkamp.

She and Andrew Fowler were married June 8, 1946, in Desloge. Andrew later became a United Methodist Minister, pastoring multiple churches in Southeast Missouri. They had been married 52 years when Andrew passed away December 21, 1998.

Loving survivors include two daughters, Beverly (Mark) Kasten of Pochaontas, Missouri, and Brenda Hardin of Scopus, Missouri; two granddaughters, Amy (Gibbie) Yates and children Blake, Hailey and Riley of Jackson; and Jennifer (Daniel) Hoskins and children Jack and Joey of St. Louis, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (the late Francis) Moranville of Farmington; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons-in-law, Bill Straussner and Paul Hardin; six siblings, May (Harry) Summers, Rev. Mildred Sellers (Rev. Coy Statler and later Jeff Sellers), Earl (Viola) Bohnenkamp, Clara (Sam) Raines, Henry (Juanita) Bohnenkamp, and Marvin (Davalee) Bohnenkamp; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew J. and Josie Hunt Fowler; sisters-in-law, Irene (Charlie) Leonard, Bertha (Jim) Drennen, Gertrude (Lou) Boyle and Florence (Bill) Laws; a 5-year-old brother-in-law Willard Jackson Fowler; and her special companion, Rowland Julian.

Please visit the website of McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson for arrangements, mccombsfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the Music Fund of First United Methodist Church in Park Hills.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
MCCOMBS - JACKSON - Jackson
