Jeremy Lynn Vargo

BONNE TERRE – Jeremy Lynn Vargo, 43, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Summit City Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Indiana, due to complications from Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease and Covid-19.

Jeremy was born on August 2, 1977, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of Michael Vargo Sr. and Sharon (Knittig) Vargo. He attended grade school at St. Joseph's Elementary in Farmington, Missouri. Then in 1988, the family moved to Huntington, Indiana, where he attended Huntington Catholic School. He graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1995. He attended Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana. With his outgoing and friendly personality, Jeremy spent his life making friends with everyone he met. He spent one summer selling books in Mississippi, worked in the restaurant industry and the rest of his career was in sales as a car salesman, a shoe salesman and a Knights of Columbus Insurance Agent. He always enjoyed art and bicycle riding.

Survivors include his mother, Sharon and father, Michael Vargo Sr.; two brothers, Michael (Anna) Vargo Jr. of La Porte, Indiana, and Mathew (Crystal) Vargo of Indianapolis, Indiana, sister, Shannon (James Wise) Knittig of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his partner, Stefanie Clark of Chicago, Illinois; three nephews, Jacob Vargo, James Wise Jr., and Mathew Vargo; four nieces, Kayden Conn, Rayna Wise and Alexis Wise, and Rosemary Vargo. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosemary (Hupfeld) and Frank Knittig Sr., and Emma (Naeger) and Frank Vargo.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Huntington, Indiana. Visitation will be held on November 30, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. There will be an additional visitation on December 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Boyer Funeral Home, 313 Benham Street, Bonne Terre, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on December 3, 2020, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Stephen Bauer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during these events. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.