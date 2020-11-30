Menu
Vicki Bender
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Vicki Bender

Vicki Elaine (Medley) Bender of Desloge departed this life November 25, 2020 ay Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 64 years. She was born January 29, 1956, in St. Louis top the late Herbert Medley and Ruby (Lam) Sullivan

Vicki was a member of Open Arms Full Gospel Church and Eastern Star.

Vicki is survived by her children, Kenneth (Annette) Bender, Shelly (Leslie) Barton, Krissy Bender (Douglas Rasmussen; nine grandchildren, Landyn, Lucas, Zain, Justin, Eli, Jilli, Grace, Emma, and Allye; niece, Lauren Medley; sister-in-law, Tinette Medley; two nephews, Dareick Medley, and Darian Medley. Her canine companion, JoJo and her fur babies. Other relatives and special friends also survive.

A celebration of life was held November 29, 2020, at Lincoln Street Event Center in Desloge. Memorials may be made to Kellsie's Hope Foundation, PO Box 331 Maryville, IL 62062 appreciated. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 30, 2020.
