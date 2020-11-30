Menu
Judith Ann Sronce Sr
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Judith Ann Sronce

FENTON, Mo. – Judith Ann Sronce, (nee-Counts), 75, born August 21,1945, to the late Clarence and Esther Counts, went home to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Wednesday November 25, 2020. Judy will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. Judy loved life and enjoyed every minute. The last 2 years of her life were spent very happily with her fiancé Bill Schwab.

Judith is survived by a sister, Joan Kassebaum; daughters, Kim Bennett and Lisa (Andy) Hanson; and six grandchildren who all loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Don Sronce in 2013, her parents, and two brothers.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Calvary Fellowship Church at 1811 Smizer Station Rd. in Fenton Missouri, 63026. Judith will be laid to rest at St Francois Memorial Park in a private ceremony later in the afternoon.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Calvary Fellowship Church
1811 Smizer Station Rd., Fenton, Missouri
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Calvary Fellowship Church
1811 Smizer Station Rd., Fenton, Missouri
