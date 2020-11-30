Judith Ann Sronce

FENTON, Mo. – Judith Ann Sronce, (nee-Counts), 75, born August 21,1945, to the late Clarence and Esther Counts, went home to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Wednesday November 25, 2020. Judy will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. Judy loved life and enjoyed every minute. The last 2 years of her life were spent very happily with her fiancé Bill Schwab.

Judith is survived by a sister, Joan Kassebaum; daughters, Kim Bennett and Lisa (Andy) Hanson; and six grandchildren who all loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Don Sronce in 2013, her parents, and two brothers.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Calvary Fellowship Church at 1811 Smizer Station Rd. in Fenton Missouri, 63026. Judith will be laid to rest at St Francois Memorial Park in a private ceremony later in the afternoon.