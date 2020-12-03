Menu
Delbert Henson
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
November 28, 2020

Delbert Olin Henson

PARK HILLS – Delbert Olin Henson, 91, of Farmington passed away November 28, 2020, at Camelot Nursing Center in Farmington. He was born September 24, 1929, in Elvins, Missouri. Delbert was a 22 year veteran of the US Army and US Air Force 22 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Henson and Roxie (Grounds) Henson; his wife, Leota (Byers) Henson; two brothers and one sister.

Delbert is survived by two sisters, Hilda Bales, and Rosemarie Tiefenauer; and friend, Mary Faulkner. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington at a later date. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 3, 2020.
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Becky Jaco
Friend
December 2, 2020