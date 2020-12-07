Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elmer Bowyer
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Elmer Thomas Bowyer

DESLOGE – Elmer "Tom" Thomas Bowyer, age 66, of Park Hills, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. He was born on July 20, 1954, in Farmington to the late Henry and Rosetta (Hammond) Bowyer. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Mineral Area College as a maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hiking, camping, kayaking and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie Bowyer and Viola Worley.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Jill (Halbrook) Bowyer; daughters, Kacie (Michael) White and Keila (Jerry) Files; six grandchildren, Macie, Kash, Kaden, Jeris, Jacek and Matt; sister, Rhonda Pritchett; special friend and brother-in-law, Tim Portell; along with several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Tom's family is planning a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements under the care of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.