Elmer Thomas Bowyer

DESLOGE – Elmer "Tom" Thomas Bowyer, age 66, of Park Hills, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. He was born on July 20, 1954, in Farmington to the late Henry and Rosetta (Hammond) Bowyer. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Mineral Area College as a maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hiking, camping, kayaking and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie Bowyer and Viola Worley.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Jill (Halbrook) Bowyer; daughters, Kacie (Michael) White and Keila (Jerry) Files; six grandchildren, Macie, Kash, Kaden, Jeris, Jacek and Matt; sister, Rhonda Pritchett; special friend and brother-in-law, Tim Portell; along with several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Tom's family is planning a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements under the care of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.