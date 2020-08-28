Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Oliver Mitchell
DIED
August 24, 2020

Oliver Mitchell

PARK HILLS – Oliver Mitchell, 84, of Bismarck, Missouri passed away August 24, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Abney) Mitchell.

Oliver was a retired Union Labor worker and a lifetime member of Iron Mountain Assembly of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating; and following his grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events; but most of all Oliver enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy (Mitchell) Hampton; sisters, Janet Chilton, and Wanda Bills; and brother, James 'Jim' Mitchell.

Oliver is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley (Skaggs) Mitchell of Bismarck; son, Johnny Mitchell of Herculaneum; three grandchildren, Amanda (John) Proffitt of Bonne Terre, Johnny Mitchell II of Festus, and Lacey (Brian) Hill of Festus; two great-grandchildren, Gemma Hill, and Beau Mitchell; two sisters, Aleta (Elbert) Kyle of Herculaneum, and Charlotte (Terry) Maples of Republic; and a brother, Charlie (Debbie) Mitchell of Park Hills.

A private graveside service will be held at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The funeral home requires all who attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Our family has lost a great man. He will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts. Thoughts, love, and prayers to the family!
Dawn Griffin
August 28, 2020
Shirley, John, Aleta, and Charlie, I am so sorry that you lost Bud. He had been on my mind for a long time and I wanted to come visit him but I'm not able to do anything because of my health. Bud was about the finest man I've ever met and I was very proud to call him my friend. Love you guys. Aaron Coleman
Aaron Coleman
Friend
August 28, 2020