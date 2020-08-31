Jean Eleanore Lindstrom, 71, of Kewannee, formerly of Rock Island, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Royal Oaks Care Center, Kewannee. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Aug. 31, 2020.
Jean was such a wonderful person. When I worked at Royal Oaks we would pray together almost every day. Jean really knew how to make a bad day into a good one through prayer. She will be missed terribly but she is with god now, I know she is happier than she has ever been.