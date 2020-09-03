Melvin R. Jordan Sr.

PARK HILLS – Melvin R. Jordan Sr. 81of Farmington, Missouri, formerly of Bismarck, was born in Glover, Missouri, March 5, 1939, to the late James and Mary Jordan. He departed this life in his home in Farmington, Missouri, August 31, 2020.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Jordan.

Melvin is survived by ex-wives, Madonna Jordan, and Anna Jordan; children, Melvin (Willard Laxton) Jordan Jr., and Marina Seabaugh; grandsons, Jason and Nick; and great-grandson, Jacob. Other relatives and many friends also survive.

Private services will be held at a later date with Coplin Funeral Home serving the family.