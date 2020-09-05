Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Naomi Hammond

Naomi Ruth Hammond

FARMINGTON – Naomi Ruth Hammond of Farmington and formerly of Fredericktown, passed away at Community Manor on September 3, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born in Esther, Missouri on January 26, 1931, to the late Mike Sales and Naomi (Loughary) Sales. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin Sales and J.C. Sales and sisters, Faye Shrum, May Shrum and Mary Robinson.

Naomi will be remembered for her beauty and strong, self-reliant qualities. She was a beautician for many years and was a hard worker. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors are her two children, Roy Hammond and Janet (Larry) Malone; her brother, John Sales; her sister, Bernice Green; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

No services are planned for this time. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.