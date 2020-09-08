Menu
Jerry Umfleet
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1939
DIED
September 5, 2020

Jerry Umfleet

DESLOGE – Mr. Jerry Umfleet, 81, Desloge, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at Boyer Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. held at Boyer Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri, with Rev. Gary Petty officiating. Social distancing is encouraged and facial mask will be required. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington, Missouri. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of Boyer Funeral Home, Desloge, and DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desolge, MO 63601
Sep
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desolge, MO 63601
Sep
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desolge, MO 63601
So very sorry to hear of Jerry’s passing. I will be praying for his family and friends in the coming days. RIP Jerry !
Barbara Black
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020