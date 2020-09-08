Menu
Robert Marler
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Robert E. Marler

PARK HILLS – Robert E. Marler, 65 of Desloge, Missouri, was born in Cadet, Missouri, April 6, 1955, to the late William and Minnie Marler. He departed this life September 2, 2020.

He was also preceded by siblings, John, Lloyd, Joseph, Paul, William, Dollie, and Mary

Robert is survived by siblings, Melvin (Barbara) Marler, James (Mary) Marler, and Rachel Susan Layton. Nephews, nieces, and many friends also survive.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Coplin Funeral Home. Funeral Service Wednesday 1 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at a later date.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO 63601
Sep
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO 63601
