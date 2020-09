C. Duane Heaps

PARK HILLS – C. Duane Heaps, 71, passed away at home on September 4, 2020. Visitation will be at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:30 p.m. Funeral at 2:30 p.m. with interment at Genevieve Baptist Cemetery. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.