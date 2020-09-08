Bessie Marie (Ramsey) Thomure

FARMINGTON – Bessie Marie (Ramsey) Thomure, of Farmington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 4, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on October 5, 1934 in Farmington to the late Clement and Florence Ruth (Carlson) Ramsey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five sisters, Bernice Cucci, Beatrice Coulter, Blanche Bollinger and Bertha Dalton and one brother, Stanley Ramsey.

Bessie grew up outside of Farmington in an area known as the "Pinery." She attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1952. Eddie Thomure first met Bessie when she walked into the "Pie and Sandwich Shop." He was taken by her right away as she walked in wearing a blue and white checked dress. They worked there together in high school. She waited tables and he flipped burgers. Bessie and Eddie were married in 1956 and they made their home in Farmington where she worked at Trimfoot until she became a stay-at-home mom. In 1975 she went to work as an attendance secretary for the Farmington R-7 Schools. She had a special place in the hearts of all the students and staff there and she touched many lives. Her career there was remembered by students who said she was a pivotal piece to Farmington High School. Students often talked about how the simple acts of kindness she showed them would come to have such an impact on their lives. In 2000 Bessie retired from the school but continued to long for her school family. Her family will always remember her as a selfless person who always put the needs of her family and others before her own.

Bessie and Eddie enjoyed square dancing for many years and were members of Flutter Wheels Club. She also liked organizing photo albums, tending her roses and stopping at garage sales whenever she saw one. Bessie was an extremely selfless, positive person who always saw the good in people. She was never, ever too tired or busy to help someone or just be there to listen if that's what you needed. She never had a want or need that she put above those of others. She was very easy to please. Always a giver, spending time with family was very important to her. There was never a reason too small to deserve a "pizza party." She loved to make her famous pumpkin pies for family dinners, although her girls have all tried, they've still not been able to duplicate those pies. She did, however, oversee Eddie's efforts, and with her guidance, he has come surprisingly close.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Eddie Thomure; three daughters, Jeanne (Angie Richards) Sumpter, Julie (Steve) Summers and Patti (Lance) Krause and a son, Steven (Kimberly) Thomure, all of Farmington; grandchildren, Kevin Sumpter, Ericka Sumpter, Chad Summers, Andy Summers, Whitney Summers, Bryan Krause, Brayden Krause, Braxden Krause, Garrett Thomure, Sarah Mills and Jessica Anderson; great grandchildren, Xander Voyles, Max Voyles, Cedric Sumpter, Madelyn Sumpter, Hudson Krause, Marlow Krause, Kailey Summers, Riley Summers, Faith Gamlin, Alexia Gamlin and Marshall Anderson. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until the service in the Cozean Chapel at 10 a.m. with Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in care of the funeral home. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.