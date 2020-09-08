Menu
Zeita Brewer
1947 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1947
DIED
September 5, 2020

Zeita Belle Brewer

PARK HILLS – Zeita Belle (Tongay) Brewer, age 73, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Parkland Health Center. She was born on April 14, 1947, in Bonne Terre. Zeita was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mildred (Wurst) Tongay, first husband Donald R. Brenneke Sr., second husband Danny Brewer Sr. and her son Donald R. Brenneke Jr., a brother Joe Tongay and her sister-in-law Susie Tongay.

Zeita is survived by her children, Becky (Bill) Weber, and Danny (Amy) Brewer. Grandchildren, Jaron, Ashley, Becca, Devin, Paige, Heather, Hailee, Callie, and Emily, twelve great grandchildren with two more on the way. Special friend Doug Hawthorne as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

There will be a visitation Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Caldwell Chapel Park Hills. Funeral service will be Wednesday September 9 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to Desloge VFW Post 2426.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes, require mask or facial coverings to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 8, 2020.
I love you grandma Zeita. I know you’re in a better place. I will forever miss you and will never forget about you. You’re always in my thoughts, Rest In Peace!
Becca Brenneke
Grandchild
September 7, 2020
Becky, Danny, Amy and family so very sorry to hear if Zeita's passing! She was always a hoot to work with at Handi-Craft! Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers
Brenda Skaggs
Coworker
September 7, 2020