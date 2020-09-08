Shelby Ann Shell

MARQUAND – Shelby Ann (nee Mouser) Shell was born in Marquand, Missouri, September 18, 1936, and was called away to her Heavenly home September 3, 2020, at the age of 83.

Shelby had a love for teaching, having spent her professional career teaching overseas in Germany, several years at various schools in Southeast Missouri, and the majority of her time spent at Cape Junior High School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, teaching Algebra. After having graduated from Marquand-Zion High School, she earned her teaching degree from Southeast Missouri State University, and later earned her Master's Degree.

On October 26, 1957 at Mt. View Mission Church in Marquand, Missouri, Shelby was united in marriage to the love of her life, Benny Lee Shell. Benny and Shelby loved traveling the world and experiencing various cultures from the far reaches of six continents.

Shelby was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Benny Lee Shell; mother and father, Elwood and Wanda Mouser; and sister, Alice Kay Mouser.

Survivors include her son, Loren Shell of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; daughter, Laura Shell of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters, Linda (Bill) Ross of Fenton, Missouri, and Dee Vitt of Glendale, Missouri; and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In recent years, she devoted incredible time and effort as curator of The Depot Museum in her home town of Marquand, Missouri. Her love of the community and its wonderful inhabitants (past and present) is evident when touring the museum.

Shelby had a unique zest for life and loved teaching, her students, traveling, hosting and narrating trivia events, spending time with her family, and music having played piano and singing, and was longtime faithful member and choir member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed watching them play as often as possible.

The family is having a private graveside service at Mouser Cemetery in Marquand.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Mouser Cemetery Preservation Fund in Marquand, Missouri, or Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com. Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.