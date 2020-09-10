Naomi Boyer

PARK HILLS – Naomi Ruth Boyer, 88, of Park Hills passed away September 8, 2020, at her residence in Country Meadows Nursing Home. She was born April 16, 1932, in Flat River, Missouri. Naomi was a lifetime, charter member and pianist at Park Hills First Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arley Everett Hassell and Macey (Seal) Hassell; husband of 59 years, Homer Boyer; and six siblings, Arlie Henroid, Alma McClard, Clara Lueking, Everett Hassell Jr., Jesse Hassell, and Janet Pettus.

Naomi is survived by her four children, Larry Boyer (Pam) of Farmington, Elaine Gordon (Dennis) of Park Hills, Curtis Boyer (Terry) of Bonne Terre, and Christopher Boyer (Katie) of Park Hills; 11 grandchildren, Matt Boyer, Missy Towers, Tracie Casey, Andrew Gordon, Sarah Noll, Dr. Angela Boyer, Shelly Sloan, Todd Boyer, Madison Farley, Annabel Boyer, and Jonathan Boyer; and eight great-grandchildren, Harper Boyer, Eli Towers, Olivia Casey, Jake Casey, Addisyn Casey, Caden Casey, Houston Boyer, and Maddox Gordon.

Naomi graduated Cum Laude from Southeast Missouri University. She was an elementary teacher at Libertyville Grade School and later a music teacher at North County R1, where she was the recipient of a teacher of the year award. A devoted follower of Jesus, she led a fervent prayer life and volunteered for church functions regularly. She will be remembered for her love of her husband, her vibrant faith, her kind and sweet nature, and her famous cut out cookies at Christmas time.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A short service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required (and provided if necessary). The service will also be available live on Park Hills 1st Facebook page. The family is also planning a celebration of life service for April, 2021. An announcement with the exact date will be made prior to the celebration of life. Interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery near Ellsinore, Missouri.