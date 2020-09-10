Sharon Mcallister

FARMINGTON – Sharon Mcallister of Farmington, Missouri, was born January 26, 1957, to the late Curtis and Peggy Haverstick. She passed away September 2, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital at the age of 63.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Haverstick, and Robert Haverstick.

Sharon is survived by her brother, Donald Haverstick; children, Heather Dyle, Lyn Hibbitts, and Marty Hibbitts; son-in-law, John Dyle; two grandchildren, Jonathan Dyle, and Tristen Dyle. Other family and friends also survive.

Sharon was an amazing person. She worked in Home Healthcare and helped a lot of people. Sharon was kind and a good hearted person, and would help anyone in need. She was loved by everyone and was a wonderful mom.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.