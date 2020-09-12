Larry D. Berry Sr.

LEADWOOD – Larry D. Berry Sr., of Leadwood, passed away on September 8, 2020, at Mercy Jefferson at the age of 66. Larry was born on July 6, 1954 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Gorman and Alice (Gowers) Berry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Beers, Sharon White, June Smith, Floyd Berry, Jeff Berry and four infants.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce (Guest) Berry, his children, Pastor Dean (Andrea) Berry Jr. of Farmington and Mandi (Dave) Talley of Farmington, eight grandchildren, Skyler Garst, Dean Berry III, Brett Berry, Tyler Garst, David Talley, Marshall Berry, Ben Talley and Lukas Berry, his siblings, Brenda Rushing, Richard (Julie) Berry, Debbie (Steve) Bosler and Pam Tucker, special brother in laws, Mel (Shirley) Brinkley Jr. and Michael Brinkley, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Larry was "Superman" who always came to "save the day" as a giver to anyone in need and fixer of everything. He was a remarkable family man who put his family first, especially the love of his life, Joyce. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He retired after working thirty plus years at U.S. Tool. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Kevin Robinson. Masks are required if attending the visitation and/or service per the family's request and regulations of the funeral home. Interment to follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to COVID, there will not be a meal following the service. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.