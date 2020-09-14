Menu
Robert Pinkerton
1977 - 2020
BORN
1977
DIED
2020

Robert Pinkerton

DE SOTO – Robert N. Pinkerton, 43, of Farmington was born April 20, 1977, in St. Louis to Robert Pinkerton, and Judy (Gowen) Johnston.

Robert is survived by his wife, Tonya (White) Pinkerton; parents, Robert Pinkerton, and Judy (John) Johnston; children, David Pinkerton, and Chloe Pinkerton; grandson, Alexander Pinkerton; and brother, Matthew (Amanda) Johnson; Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time if funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Agape Faith Church, 3255 State Road V, in De Soto with Pastors Mel and Carol Spreckelmeyer officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Agape Faith Church
3255 State Road V, De Soto, Missouri
Sep
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Agape Faith Church
3255 State Road V, De Soto, Missouri
