Ora B. Mahurin

Desloge – Ora Mahurin, age 92, of Desloge, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Camelot Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Farmington. She was born on Sunday, December 11, 1927, in Centerville. Ora was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed taking walks, making quilts and being in her garden.

Ora is preceded in death by her parents, Robert T. and Margaret (Barton) Sutton; husband, Marvin T. Mahurin; daughters, Dianna Welch and Paula Turner; son-in-law, Floyd Downey; brothers, Cletis and Willard Sutton and sister, Mary Laramore.

She is survived by her children, Terrie (Bruce) Belvin, Tressa Mahurin, Judy Downey, Jeanne Bequette, Janet (James) Powell and Verna (Paul) Fryman; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Manor; brother, Bob Sutton; son-in-law, Paul Turner and other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time of 2 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Pastor Mike Barton officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials can be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center farmingtonpet.org or Alzheimer's Association. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes require mask or facial coverings to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.