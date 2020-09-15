Darlene Harriet Heberlie

DESLOGE - Darlene Heberlie, 76, of Desloge, passed away, September 13, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, with the love of her life and family, at her side. She was born April 2, 1944, in Chicago, to the late Morris and Gladys (Fahnestock) Estes. Darlene was a member of the Aulsbury Chapel Church in Bonne Terre. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, director of music at her church, taught piano lessons to the neighborhood kids and back in the day, enjoyed bowling on a lady's league.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Wilfred "Willie" Heberlie, Sr.; seven children, Wilfred Heberlie, Jr. and wife Netta, Jonathan Heberlie, Jeffrey Heberlie and wife Tracy, Brian Heberlie and wife Robbin, Karen Yoder and husband Brad, David Heberlie and wife Jeannie, Charles Heberlie and wife Amy; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers, Doug (Jackie) Estes and Bob (Linda) Estes; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5:30 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will resume in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at 9:00 AM until the service time at 11:00 AM. Brother Mike Krampf will be officiating. Interment will follow at Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aulsbury Chapel Church or Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires a face mask or covering to be worn at all times.

