Robert George Holtz

Bob Holtz, 55, of Park Hills, passed away September 13, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born September 30, 1964, in Farmington, to late Gustav and Patricia (Black) Holtz. Bob was baptized in the Lutheran faith and a dedicated truck driver for over 30 years.

He is survived by his two sons, Robbie Holtz and wife Katie, Jeremy (Courtney) Naeger; two grandchildren, Riley and Madelyn Holtz; siblings, Renatta (David) Martin, Tracy Holtz, Lee Holtz, Patrick (Lisa Heady) Stout, Denny (Pat) Holtz; also survived by ex-wife, Sharon Holtz whom stayed a close friend and remained by his side when he needed it most.

No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses and any additional funds will be forwarded to St. Paul Lutheran School in memory of Bob.

