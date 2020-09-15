Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert George Holtz

Robert George Holtz

Bob Holtz, 55, of Park Hills, passed away September 13, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born September 30, 1964, in Farmington, to late Gustav and Patricia (Black) Holtz. Bob was baptized in the Lutheran faith and a dedicated truck driver for over 30 years.

He is survived by his two sons, Robbie Holtz and wife Katie, Jeremy (Courtney) Naeger; two grandchildren, Riley and Madelyn Holtz; siblings, Renatta (David) Martin, Tracy Holtz, Lee Holtz, Patrick (Lisa Heady) Stout, Denny (Pat) Holtz; also survived by ex-wife, Sharon Holtz whom stayed a close friend and remained by his side when he needed it most.

No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses and any additional funds will be forwarded to St. Paul Lutheran School in memory of Bob.

Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Park Hills
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.