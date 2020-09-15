Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bob Hulsey
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1953
DIED
September 13, 2020

Robert "Bob" Dale Hulsey

BONNE TERRE - Robert "Bob" Dale Hulsey, age 66, of Bonne Terre passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. He was born November 17, 1953 to Robert Ray and Frances Lee (Parks) Hulsey in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Bob was part of the Pipefitters Union 155 in Little Rock Arkansas. Bob proudly served as a sergeant in The United States Marine Corp.

Bob was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Hulsey.

Bob is survived by his wife Susan Elaine (Waldo) Hulsey; children, Bazzel (Anna) Bates, Greg (Bonnita) Bates, Kelly Miller, Jessica (Matthew) Boyer; grandchildren, Joey, Riley, Lily, Brynn, Ty, and Harper; siblings, Roxanne Hulsey, Rodney Hulsey, Jimmy Hulsey, Tracy Hulsey; and mom, Frances Hulsey.

There will be a visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 pm until service time of 6:30 pm at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre with military honors. Face masks or coverings are required at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO 63628
Sep
17
Service
6:30p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO 63628
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Great guy went to school with him always had a smile on his face lots of good times spent talking in study halls forever will grateful for knowing Bob My deepest condolences to his family
Carol (Jackson) Bippen
Classmate
September 14, 2020
Super brother in law a very kind hearted man. Great father and husband you will be thought of often and never forgotten.
Pamela Barton
Family
September 14, 2020