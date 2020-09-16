Dorothy Steinbach

FARMINGTON - Dorothy Amelia Carolina Steinbach, formerly of Farmington, MO, died September 14, 2020 at Oak Tree Villa in Jefferson City, MO at the age of 99 years and 7 months.

She was born February 10, 1921, the daughter of Henry and Louise (Buechting) Hoffarth. On August 20, 1939, she married the love of her life, Oswald Steinbach. They were married in Antonia, MO where they lived until 1968. They bought a farm in Libertyville, MO, and lived in that area for the next part of their lives. Dorothy moved to Jefferson City, MO to be near her daughter in 2009.

Dorothy was a homemaker and helped her husband farm for most of her life. She did work outside the home for short time at Liguori Publications and Farmington (now Parkland) Memorial Hospital. But Dorothy's great love was taking care of her family and friends, which meant anyone who entered her door. She loved to cook and would have wonderful holiday meals. She was known to throw a surprise party now and then, along with many other wonderful get togethers. Dorothy enjoyed writing to friends and family, her letters went all over the United States. She was also known for her ability to sew, quilt and crochet.

If Dorothy wasn't visiting family and friends, she would be out at a lake fishing. She was an avid gardener, along with canning the vegetables and fruit from that garden. One of her favorite things was playing cards; she loved to play a game of Pinochle, Spades or Pitch. Along with fishing and cards, Dorothy bowled until she was in her 80s.

Dorothy was a strong Christian and served her Lord faithfully. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Luke's E&R Church Imperial, MO. After their move to Libertyville, Ozzie and Dorothy joined the Libertyville United Methodist Church. Dorothy later became member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington, MO. She enjoyed serving in the Lay Witness movement and the Walk to Emmaus Program.

While Ozzie served in the war, Dorothy worked hard to keep the home strong. After the war, she became a member of the Antonia VFW Post 9799 Auxiliary and the Rock Memorial American Legion Post 283 Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Ricks of Jefferson City, MO; a son-in-law, Tom Lawson, Farmington, MO; brothers, Richard Hoffarth and Ralph Hoffarth both of Imperial, MO; grandchildren, Dennis Lawson (Lisa), Joy Lawson (Marques), Andrea Curtis (Troy), Christian Trescott Ricks II (Beth); great-grandchildren, Alexander Lawson, Elizabeth Young, Noah Bussey, Beau Curtis and Gwendolyn Ricks; a sister-in-law Patricia Hopkins and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Glenn Steinbach and his wife Melba, daughter, Diane Lawson; son-in-law, Christian Trescott Ricks; sister, Fern Keller; sister-in-law, Marie Hoffarth; father and mother-in-law Edward and Caroline Steinbach; and brother-in-law Oliver Steinbach and wife Virginia.

Visitation will be held September 19 at 9:30 at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington, MO. Funeral services will follow at 11 am, Rev. Ron Beaton officiating. Memorials may be made to the Libertyville United Methodist Cemetery Fund.