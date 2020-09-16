Warren Owens

FARMINGTON - Warren Calvin Owens, 86, of Farmington, MO, passed away Sunday, September 14, 2020, at Parkland South in Farmington, MO. He was born on Saturday, February 24, 1934, in Patterson, AR to Albert Nathanial and Cora Elizabeth (Tippy) Owens.

In addition to his parents, Warren was also preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca (Whigham) Barton Owens; six brothers, Floyd Owens, Revis Owens, Doyle Owens, Bobby Owens, Delbert Owens and Robert Owens; three sisters, Marie (Owens) Atnip, Mildred Kathlene Owens and Bertie Lou (Owens) Johnson.

Warren is survived by 20 nieces and nephews, also many friends and neighbors.

Warren married Rebecca Whigham Barton on September 9, 2002. She passed away on December 5, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Coffman Baptist Church in Farmington, MO. He retired from General Motors after 30 years and 9 months, where he was called "Big O" by his co-workers. He also enjoyed restoring old tractors and farming for many years. Warren loved making a garden until his health started failing him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the C. Z. Boyer & Son-Taylor Chapel in Farmington, MO. Masks or facial coverings are required before entering the building. Visitation will also be held at Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home in Piggott, AR on Saturday, September 19 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bethel General Baptist Church near Nimmons AR. Burial will follow at Nimmons Cemetery in Nimmons, AR. Memorials may be made to Nimmons Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com