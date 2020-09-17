Menu
Hilda Hansen

Hilda Knight Hansen

Farmington- Hilda Knight Hansen, 75, passed away on September 13, 2020 from complications of Progressive Super Nuclear Palsy.

Hilda loved quilting and baking apple pies. She held her church family, children, and grandchildren very close to her heart.

Hilda is survived by her husband Don Hansen; Brother, Junior Knight; Two Daughters, LaDonna (Kent) Thilenius-Wetherington, Suzie (Jeff) Speth; Four Grandchildren, Melissa Viox, Andrea' (William) Thilenius-Field, Sophia Speth, and Caleb Speth; One Great Granddaughter, Grace Field.

Services will be held at Parkland Chapel, Monday September 21st, at 11am.

Parkland Chapel - 1260 E Karsh Blvd. Farmington, MO 63640


Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 17, 2020.
