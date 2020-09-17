Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Cook

Gary Lee Cook, Sr.

St. Clair-Gary Cook, 77, passed away September 15, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. He was born September 15, 1943, in Mine la Motte, to the late George and Iva Erdella (Wampler) Cook. Gary was also preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Jacqueline (Nations) Cook; and siblings, Carl Cook, Sandy Gravett, Georgia Parker, and Janet Long.

Gary is survived by six children, Colleen "Connie" Owens, Gary Cook, Jr. and wife Dolly, Vance Pruett and wife Kristal, Michael Pruett and wife Jerri, Scott Pruett and wife Lisa, Stacey Anderson and husband Scott; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; siblings, Darrell (John) Wampler, Deloris (Ben) Jones, and Myra (Terry) Thomas.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM. Pastor Michael Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Roe Memorial Cemetery in Doe Run. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Center.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires face masks or coverings be worn the entire time.

Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.