Gary Lee Cook, Sr.

St. Clair-Gary Cook, 77, passed away September 15, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. He was born September 15, 1943, in Mine la Motte, to the late George and Iva Erdella (Wampler) Cook. Gary was also preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Jacqueline (Nations) Cook; and siblings, Carl Cook, Sandy Gravett, Georgia Parker, and Janet Long.

Gary is survived by six children, Colleen "Connie" Owens, Gary Cook, Jr. and wife Dolly, Vance Pruett and wife Kristal, Michael Pruett and wife Jerri, Scott Pruett and wife Lisa, Stacey Anderson and husband Scott; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; siblings, Darrell (John) Wampler, Deloris (Ben) Jones, and Myra (Terry) Thomas.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM. Pastor Michael Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Roe Memorial Cemetery in Doe Run. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Center.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires face masks or coverings be worn the entire time.

