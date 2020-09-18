James (Jim) Ketcherside

BISMARCK - In Loving Memory of; James (Jim) Ketcherside 79. Was born September 25, 1940, in his home in Bismarck, Missouri to the late Raymond and Bessie Ketcherside. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. Jim served his country overseas during the Korean War. Jim also belonged to the Masonic Lodge, the VFW and the Eagles. Jim worked in the Pilot Knob Pellet mines underground after his military service. Jim worked until retirement at Camp Penuel. Jim was married to his long-time wife Leona Mae Dunbar Ketcherside for more than four decades as they raised six children and many grandchildren.

Jim passed away on September 16, 2020, in his home in Bismarck, Missouri.

James (Jim) Ketcherside was preceded in death by his beloved family members: Wife- Leona Mae Dunbar Ketcherside, Parents- Raymond and Bessie Barlow Ketcherside, Daughters- Sherry M. Ketcherside Gorse and Tammy S. Ketcherside Kahler, Son – Dennis Ketcherside and a Grandson, Christopher DaWayne Ketcherside.

Jim is survived by: Sons, Allan (Erin) Ketcherside and Jimmy Dale (Shannon) Ketcherside; Daughter, Cindy Kaye Ketcherside; Sister, Sue (Vernon) Daffron; Brothers, Billy and Ronnie Ketcherside; Grandchildren, Brandy Ketcherside Bennett, Stephanie LaChance, Almond, Alisa, Alex, Andrea, Abby Ketcherside Lewis, Amelia, Andrew, Jamie Kahler, Christine Kahler, Philip Favier, Jim Jim Favier, Linda Jones, James Ketcherside, Mary Jo Ketcherside, Sierra Ketcherside, Kaydon Ketcherside, Bradley Ketcherside and 18 Great Grandchildren.

A special thank you to his best friends Keith and Jean Calahan.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 5 – 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. with the Funeral Service Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Coplin Family Funeral Home of Bismarck, Missouri. Interment with a Full Military Salute at the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery.