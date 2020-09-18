Helbert Calvin Johnson

FARMINGTON - Helbert Calvin Johnson, formerly of Farmington, passed away on September 11, 2020 in McKinney, Texas at the age of 95. He was born October 3, 1924 in Annapolis, Missouri, the oldest son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Irene (Risher) Johnson.

On December 31, 1945, he was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Gale Miller, who preceded him in death in April 2014. He was also preceded in death by his youngest brother, Gerald Johnson and a sister, Mabel Jeffries.

He is survived by his son, Leland Johnson and wife Gloria, living in McKinney, Texas. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Calie Marie Johnson McDougall and husband, Michael McDougall and three great grandsons, Jackson, Logan, and Harrison McDougall, residing in Plano, Texas. He is additionally survived by a brother, Harold Johnson and his wife Ruth living in Farmington, his sister, Ann Skaggs, and his sister in law, Gayle Johnson along with several nieces and nephews.

Helbert proudly served our country as a United States Marine during World War II, serving over two and a half years in the south Pacific on various island campaigns including Saipan, Guam, Tinian, and Guadalcanal.

After the war, he returned to Annapolis, married Gwendolyn Gale Miller and made their home in Annapolis until 1951 when they moved to St. Louis. They resided in south St. Louis until 1957 when they moved to St. Johns, a suburb of St. Louis where they lived until 1977 then relocating to Farmington, Missouri. They lived together in Farmington until her death in April 2014. He continued to live in Farmington until September 2019, when he moved to McKinney, Texas to be closer to family

After the war, he began his working career as a spray painter for General Motors Fisher Body plant in St. Louis. He subsequently worked many years as a spray painter, foreman and general supervisor for a few companies including Pullman Company, McDonnell Aircraft, and St. Louis Ship, at the time a division of Houston Natural Gas. He retired from St. Louis Ship in December 1984.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. A procession will follow to Hillview Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with full military honors at 2:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Art Menard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 7745 Carondelet Avenue, Ste 305, Clayton, MO 63105. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.