Betty Jean Hardy

BISMARCK - Betty Hardy, 85, of Bismarck, passed away September 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. She was born August 7, 1935, in Irondale, to the late Ralph and Bessie (Lawson) Woods. Betty was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Bismarck. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Hardy; sisters, Iona Hartman and Norma Jean Barbee.

Betty is survived by her children, Paula Barnes and husband Rick, Michael Hardy and wife Kim, Kevin Hardy and wife Denise; grandchildren, Jonathan, Lynne, Jessica, Tyler, Cherish, Melinda, and Adam; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; one sister, Virginia Elders; many friends and loved ones also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Matt Sheckles will be officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church in Bismarck, for the Operation Christmas Child.

