Larry Gallagher
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Larry R. Gallagher

FARMINGTON – Larry R. Gallagher, 72, of Farmington passed away September 17, 2020, at home. Larry was born in Bonne Terre on February 3, 1948 to Charles and Hazel Joann (Burch) Gallagher where they lived on a small farm near Doe Run until 1950 when they moved to Alaska. In 1957 they returned to the Doe Run area where Larry graduated from Doe Run High School in 1966 and returned to Alaska the following year. Larry served in the Alaska Army National Guard from 1968-1974. He worked in the construction industry until his retirement at the end of 1999 when he returned to Missouri and lived on a hobby farm near Doe Run, where he enjoyed raising horses, donkeys and mules plus other farm animals.

Larry was preceded in death by: His father, and his first wife Suzanne (Thompson) Gallagher.

He is survived by: His wife Joyce Pierson; His mother; sister, Vicky (Joel) Cummings of Festus; brother, Perry (Pama) Gallagher, of Wasilla, Ala., and his two nephews Ian Gallagher of Wasilla Ala, and Tyler (Christa) Gallagher of Palmer, Ala.

Per Larry's wishes there will be no funeral services.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 19, 2020.
