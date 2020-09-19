Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ethan Bryan
2004 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 2004
DIED
September 16, 2020

Ethan Bryan

TERRE DU LAC - Ethan Bryan, 16, of Terre du Lac, passed away September 16, 2020. He was born June 24, 2004, in Crystal City, to Daniel and Jaclyn (Laird) Bryan. Ethan loved baseball, his friends, marvel movies, video games, board games with his family, singing and listening to music, and West County School District. He was on Student Council and a member of West County High School Choir.

He is survived by his mother, Jaclyn Bryan; father, Daniel Bryan; brother, McKenzy Bryan; maternal grandparents, Shirley (Art) Laird; paternal grandparents, Vicki (Bill) Pullen and Bill (Dani) Bryan; great-grandmother, Margaret Pullen; aunts and uncles, Heather Laird, Josh (Lindsey) Laird, Sara Cruse, Matt (Candy) Pullen, Eric (Sarah) Bryan, and Bill Bryan, Jr.; several cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The visitation will resume Sunday, September 20, 2020, at West County Bulldogs Baseball Field at 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Ryan Retzor will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that Memorials be directed to First State Community Bank for the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund. Face masks are required before entering C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home during Saturday evening's visitation. We recommend you to wear a face mask during Sunday's outside visitation and service.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
, Desloge, Missouri
Sep
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
West County Bulldogs Baseball Field
Sep
20
Service
2:00p.m.
West County Bulldogs Baseball Field
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
25 Entries
I did not know Ethan but I wish I had!! As a fellow TDLac resident and a former West County Bulldog Mom, my heart breaks for the family, friends and the loved ones left behind. Continuing prayers for you all!
Peggy Gibbons
Neighbor
September 19, 2020
i’m so sorry for you loss. He was such a great person to be around and always brought joy around. You guys will forever be in my thoughts and prayers.❤❤
lydia
Friend
September 18, 2020
I’m so sorry for your devastating loss. My heart breaks for you & your family. Many thoughts & prayers for comfort for you all during this very difficult time. ❤❤
Sherri Sebastian
Friend
September 18, 2020
Dear family and friends, My deepest sympathy for you all. My prayers are spoken with you on my heart. May God give you comfort and peace.
Linda Boyer
September 18, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.God I ask you to wrap your loving arms around this family and give them comfort and peace in the weeks to come.
Cher Barbeau
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy over losing Ethan. He was a wonderful young man and baseball player. We will miss him and always remember him.
Terry & Angela Chandler
Terry & Angela Chandler
Friend
September 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers extended to you and your family during this tragedy! Our Grandson played ball with Ethan this summer. My husband always enjoyed watching the boys play ball and was at the Valley vs West County game last week.
Ray and Melanie Swaringim
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Belinda Harlow
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
Family of Ethan,
I am sorry for the passing of Ethan. You are in our thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.
Rev Tim Morgan - MSHP Chaplain
Tim Morgan
September 18, 2020
So sorry for your devistating loss. Lots of prayers and big hugs.
Peggy Herrington
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
Much love to you Jackie , our prayers are with you.
Darryl and Angela Carron
Friend
September 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss !! Big hugs from all of us ❤
Karin Sullivan
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
We grieve with all of the family during this difficult time. Jackie and Dan are like family to us as well as Vicki and Bill. We continue to pray for God's comfort and peace in the days ahead. Teresa and Ed
Teresa Stephens
Classmate
September 18, 2020
I didn’t know Ethan but just wanted to say how sorry I am. Such a beautiful smile. I am sure he was a wonderful son. RIP Ethan.
Janet Smith
September 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Class of '04.
Misty Hendricks
Classmate
September 18, 2020
Gone far too soon. The world is less without you in it.
Scott,Laura & Gregory Bockenkamp
Friend
September 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deb and Tim Thacker
September 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim Janet Thompson
Friend
September 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shannon Pullen
Family
September 18, 2020
DAN & FAMILY.. SUCH AN AMAZING FAMILY YOU ALL ARE AND WE ARE SO -SO -SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF A WONDERFUL SON.. MAY YOU FIND STRENGTH DURING THE DIFFICULT DAYS AHEAD W CHERISHED MEMORIES FOREVER HELD IN YOUR HEARTS.. OUR SINCERE CONDOLENCES WITH PRAYERS FOR COMFORT DURING THIS TRAGIC TIME.. (R.I.P. ETHAN)
SINCERELY.. PATTI WHITAKER -FAMILY
Patti Whitaker
Friend
September 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May God bless you .
Mark and Andrea Reeves
Friend
September 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
robin dement
Family
September 17, 2020
May the Lord give you peace and comfort in the days ahead. God bless you.
Donna Hogue
Friend
September 17, 2020
Janet Porter
September 17, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss prayers for God's healing hands upon your family may he rest in the arms of God.
Karen Heaps
September 17, 2020