David Hunter Shippee

David Hunter Shippee, age 67, of Lake Timberline in Bonne Terre, Missouri, formerly of Manchester, Missouri, passed away in his home on Lake Primrose from complications of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) on September 16, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1952 to Donald and Marion (Hunter) Shippee in Pleasanton, California. David was a member of Parkway United Church of Christ in St. Louis and he and his wife both attended Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre. David enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bridge, listening to music, cooking, and biking on the Katy trail. David coached both of his son's baseball teams and was a Cubmaster for Pack 787. David was under the care of Preferred Hospice; many thanks to the wonderful nurses, especially Frankie who could always make him smile.

David is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janet Marie (Anderson) Shippee; sons, Kenneth Edward Shippee and Evan Hunter Shippee; mother, Marion Shippee; sister, Karen and husband Steve Hogan; brother, Fred and wife Linda Shippee; mother-in-law, Reva Anderson; sister-in-law, Linda and husband Ron Marler; brother-in-law, David and wife Tammy Anderson; uncle, Fred Shippee, Sr.; many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, Donald Shippee, father-in-law, John Anderson and brother-in-law, Dennis Anderson.

There will be a visitation Monday, September 21, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be held 11 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre with Pastor Kevin Cameron officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, STL Chapter or charity of choice. Face masks or coverings are required at the church and funeral home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com