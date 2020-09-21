Laura Janice Young

FARMINGTON – Laura Young, age 84, of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 17, 1936, in Crowder to the late John R. and Bessie (Daniels) Sherry. Laura grew up in Sikeston and later moved to Bonne Terre. She was a member of True Life Family Church. Her family meant the world to her and her love for everyone was truly unconditional. She would do anything to protect those she loved. She was also very competitive from an early age. She took pride in how hard she could work picking cotton with her Dad and siblings. She was an avid bowler and loved playing basketball, fishing and games with her family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by daughter, Robin Shoemake; siblings, Mary Lou Vanguilder, Wanda Withers, and Norma Maddox.

Laura is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Lee Ray Young; son, Robert "Bob" Young (Susan Pauley); six grandchildren, Lee Young, Trisha Young, Steven Young, Christina Dawson, Kris Bowles and Gary Bowles; four great-grandchildren, Heather Gramm, Ceretta Dawson, Dutch Dawson and Ryker Bowles; siblings, Betty Smith, Peggy Whittom, Ronald "Mug" Sherry, Allen "Pete" Sherry, Gerald "Sooner" Sherry and other friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel with Pastor Gene Coleman officiating. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63132-3253. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Face masks are required before entering building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.