Marion Walling

PARK HILLS – Marion Walling, 72, of Farmington, passed away September 18, 2020, at Southbrook nursing center. She was born May 2, 1948, in Marquand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Cushman and Martha (Mckin) Cushman; husband, Herbert Claude Walling; and daughter, Donna Ingram.

Marion is survived by three daughters, Wanda Gail Walling, Claudia Emiling and husband Frank, and Deana Linderer and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Morgan Batten, Carolann Batten, Breanna Emiling, Natalie Emiling, Grayson Emiling, Leavie Linderer, Elijah Linderer, Madeline Ingram, and Caleb Ingram; great-grandchildren, Torin Weakley, Milo Spencer, Niaya Pender, and Izabella Pender; brother, Raymond Cushman and wife Betty; three sisters, Margaret Huff, Lorene Cushman, and Sharon Robins and husband Lester.

A memorial service will held at a later date.

Local arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.