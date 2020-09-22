Larry R. Gallagher

FARMINGTON – Larry R. Gallagher, 72, of Farmington passed away September 17, 2020, at home. Larry was born in Bonne Terre February 3, 1948, to Charles and Hazel Joann (Burch) Gallagher where they lived on a small farm near Doe Run until 1950 when they moved to Alaska. In 1957 they returned to the Doe Run area where Larry graduated from Doe Run High School in 1966, he returned to Alaska the following year.

Larry served in the Alaska Army National Guard from 1968-1974. He worked in the construction industry until his retirement at the end of 1999 when he returned to Missouri and lived on a hobby farm near Doe Run.

Larry enjoyed raising horses, donkeys, mules, and other farm animals.

He was preceded in death by, his father; and his first wife, Suzanne (Thompson) Gallagher.

Larry is survived by his wife, Joyce Pierson; his mother, Hazel Gallagher; sister, Vicky (Joel) Cummings of Festus; brother, Perry (Pama) Gallagher, of Wasilla, Alaska; and his two nephews, Ian Gallagher of Wasilla, Alaska, and Tyler (Christa) Gallagher of Palmer, Alaska.

Per Larry's wishes there will be no funeral services.