Frances A. Zgonc

FARMINGTON – Frances A. Zgonc, 85, formerly from Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 19, 2000. Frances was born December 29, 1934, in Armour, South Dakota, to Frank and Anna (Kulhavy) Jasovec. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Zgonc, her brother, Albin Jasovec, her sister, Anna Mae Kasie and her grandson, Craig Warden.

Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She is survived by her children, Frank (Kathleen), Niki (Dave Warden), Valerie, Mark and Mike, her grandchildren, Jamie Warden, Kari Torres, Michael Zgonc, and Joe Zgonc, her great grandchildren, Keegan Warden and Tyler Torres, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Frances was a long-time member of the International Porcelain Artists and Teachers and was one of five certified instructors by the World China Painters Organization in Las Vegas. She was a member of the Our Lady Catholic Church of Las Vegas. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be announced at a future date in Las Vegas, Nevada. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63132-3253 or Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce Avenue, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.