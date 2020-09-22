Robert Arthur Reeves

DESLOGE – Robert Arthur Reeves, 77, Goose Creek, passed away September 19, 2020 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital. He was born December 3, 1942 in St. Louis to the late George Victor and Thelma Jeanette (Proffer) Reeves. He was also preceded in death by a son, Shawn Reeves; 2 sisters, Rosemary Reeves and Patsy Ann Rademacher.

Bob served his country proudly with the United States Navy. He was very dedicated to his lake community and his passion to serve was evident with the number of years he spent with the Goose Creek Fire Department, spending a number of those as Chief. He loved spending quality time with his wife and enjoying the lake community life.

Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wendy (Holmes) Reeves; 2 daughters, Kelly Edmunds, Dawn (Ozzy) Oswald; 10 grandchildren, Joshua (Amber), Brittney (Justin), Nate (Victoria) James, Joseph, Dilbert, TaylorRae, Max, Desiree, and Arianna; five great-grandchildren, Riley, Aubree, Tessah, Negan, and Azarella; daughter in law, Tina (Michael) Davis.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with a Firefighters memorial service at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge with Chief David Pratte officiating. Interment will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to The Backstoppers or The Shriners Hospital. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires face masks or coverings to be worn at all times.