Linn Thurman

FARMINGTON – Linn Thurman of Farmington passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 91. He was born in Bloomsdale, Missouri, on June 14, 1929, to the late Joseph M. Thurman and Ethel (Smith) Thurman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Thurman.

A lifelong resident of the area, Mr. Thurman was a heavy equipment engineer and worked for most of his adult life in the construction industry. One of his most memorable jobs was when he joined crews working on the St. Louis Arch. After his retirement some thirty years ago he spent a lot of time enjoying his hobby of collecting classic cars. Linn will be remembered as an "awesome grandpa."

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Virginia (Hudlow) Thurman; a daughter, Kim (Ed) Gavlik; three grandchildren, Ashley (Travis) Day, Hannah (Austin Sanders) Mason and Sawyer Mason; great grandson, Benjamin Day and a sister, Wanda Wurst.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning at 7 a.m. until the service in the Cozean Chapel at 11 a.m. with Reverend Ron Beaton officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 23, 2020.
