Beverly Hobaugh

BONNE TERRE – Beverly G. Hobaugh, 59, of Farmington passed away September 20, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born January 26, 1961, in Bonne Terre to the late Bobby Gene and Doris Lee (Dodson) Hobaugh. Beverly was a member of the Farmington Church of the Nazarene. She also volunteered at The Life Center and was a caregiver to many of her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Russell Hobaugh and niece, Whitney Carmack.

Beverly is survived by her sister, Sheila Hobaugh West and husband Rick; brother, Robert Hobaugh and wife Jackie; nephew, Zachary West; half-sister, Sandy Crader; very dear friend, Opal Skaggs.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Adams Hillcrest Cemetery in Bonne Terre with Pastor Art Menard and Pastor Ron Degonia officiating. Masks or face coverings will be required at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Farmington Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.