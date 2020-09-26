Billy Dwayne Hackworth

DESLOGE – Dwayne Hackworth, 59, of Bonne Terre passed away September 24, 2020, surrounded by family, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 5, 1960, in Bonne Terre, to Billy and Barbara (Miller) Hackworth. Dwayne worked as the Inspector for the town of Bonne Terre for 40 years and in his free time, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home. He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church of Bonne Terre, Samaritan Lodge #424 – where he was a past master, Bonne Terre Cemetery Association, Auxiliary Police Officer, Planning and Zoning Commission. Dwayne was a past member of Eagles Lodge, Bonne Terre Fire Department / EMT and made the best clown for the Shriners. He was an excellent husband, dad, grandpa, son and friend, one could ask for. If he was near, you were sure to hear laughter. Dwayne was described as "Mr. Bonne Terre." He loved the small town dearly and was a walking history book for the town.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy N. Hackworth.

Dwayne was a loving husband of 33 years to his wife, Julie (Pratte) Hackworth; caring father to their children, Jennifer Lynn Anderson and husband Joshua, and Jason Hackworth; fun loving grandpa to his two grandsons, Holden and Porter Anderson; son to Barbara (Miller) Hackworth; son in-law to Larry and Lois Pratte; brother in-law to Bruce and Julie Pratte; and niece, Kattrina; several other relatives and special friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Wiant officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers, the memorials may be directed to the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home required face mask of coverings to be worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.