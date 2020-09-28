Harry 'Glen' Herbst

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Harry "Glen" Herbst. 71, of Wildwood, Missouri and formerly Flat River, Missouri passed away at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 23, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country, Missouri.

He was a member of St. Louis Family Church; a Board of Director Emeritus at Pond Athletic Association; retired Associate Engineer at Lucent Technologies/AT&Testern Electric; cherished youth baseball and softball coach; a Mineral Area College Alumnus; proud Vietnam Veteran; and a devoted Kentucky Wildcat fan.

Beloved husband to Judy Herbst of Wildwood, Missouri; loving father of Dionna (Austin) Helfers of Labadie, Missouri, Todd (Tanya) Norman of Cape Coral, Florida, and Lora (Monty) Duke of Wingo, Kentucky; dear brother of Mary (Terry) Mabery of Highland, Illinois; brother-in-law to Larry Richard of Town and Country, Missouri, and Tammy (Jerry) Hall of Sarasota, Kentucky; loving Papa Glen to eight grandchildren, Ryan (Brandi) Duke, Lindsay (Matt) Ross, Alex Carollo, Marcus Norman, Brody Norman, William Helfers, Addison Helfers, and Carson Helfers; seven great-grandchildren, Levi Frizzell, Abigail Frizzell, Jonah Duke, Georgia Duke, Hannah Ross, Paige Ross, and Kyle Ross; uncle to Tanner Hall of Sarasota, Kentucky, Tyler Hall of Wingo, Kentucky, Shelley (Chris) Ball of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Brett Mabery of York, Nebraska; great-uncle to Michael (Romi) Ball of Summerville, South Carolina, Brandon Ball of Summerville, South Carolina, and Bryce, Payton and Juliana Ball of Valparaiso, Indiana. Cousin to many, a loving "Papa Glen" and friend to everyone he met. He was the proud son of the late Earl and Irene Herbst.

Services at St. Louis Family Church in Chesterfield, Missouri, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the youth baseball and softball program at Pond Athletic Association, P.O. Box 111, Wildwood, MO 63040. Visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway in Ballwin, Missouri, Monday, September 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pond Athletic Association in Wildwood, Missouri.