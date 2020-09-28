Mildred Lucille Yeager

ST. LOUIS – Mildred Yeager, 92, of Bismarck, passed away September 26, 2020, at Potosi Manor Nursing Home. She was born April 12, 1928, in Flat River, to the late Elliot and Minnie Lewis. Mildred was a member of First Baptist Church of Bismarck. She enjoyed reading, traveling and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Eugene Yeager; and seven siblings.

Mildred is survived by children, Donna Yeager and Robert "Bob" Yeager; three grandchildren, Zachary Yeager, Ralph Yeager and Kathryn Yeager; two great-grandchildren, Sam and Haley; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Matt Sheckles will be officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.