Alan Martin

FARMINGTON - Alan Martin was born on August 15, 1950, to John and Jane (Francis) Martin, formerly of Farmington Missouri. He died at his home in Dallas Texas on February 22, 2021.

Alan was a graduate of Farmington High School and MU Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Martin, and sisters-in-law, Susie Martin and Karen L. Martin.

Alan is survived by his daughter, Sarah Cyr, Columbia Missouri; two grandchildren, Mae and Boone Cyr; his mother, Jane Martin, Springfield Missouri; his siblings, Richard Martin, Grand Prairie Texas; David (Gloria) Martin, Troy Missouri, and Karen (Gary) Herrmann, Springfield Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his cherished dog, Chelsea.

No services are planned at this time. Donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.