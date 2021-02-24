Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alan Martin
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Alan Martin

FARMINGTON - Alan Martin was born on August 15, 1950, to John and Jane (Francis) Martin, formerly of Farmington Missouri. He died at his home in Dallas Texas on February 22, 2021.

Alan was a graduate of Farmington High School and MU Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Martin, and sisters-in-law, Susie Martin and Karen L. Martin.

Alan is survived by his daughter, Sarah Cyr, Columbia Missouri; two grandchildren, Mae and Boone Cyr; his mother, Jane Martin, Springfield Missouri; his siblings, Richard Martin, Grand Prairie Texas; David (Gloria) Martin, Troy Missouri, and Karen (Gary) Herrmann, Springfield Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his cherished dog, Chelsea.

No services are planned at this time. Donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rembering all of your family - Jane, Richard, David and Karen I hope that you find some peace knowing that Alan is safe at his home in heaven with John now. May they rest in peace. Jim Shirrell, FHS Class of 1968
Jim Shirrell
March 20, 2021
Rest well, Alan. Love and sympathy to the family.
Chuck Martin
February 24, 2021
We send peace and prayer to the Martin Family
Larry & Garey Cruse- brothers
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results