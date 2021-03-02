Menu
Albert Miller
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Albert H. 'Sonny' Miller

DARDENNE, Mo. – Albert H. "Sonny" Miller passed away peacefully at home Friday, February 26, 2021. Sonny was born in Coffman, Missouri, July 8, 1934, the son of Albert (Buddy) Miller and Stella Blanche Bloom.

Sonny is survived by the love of his life Betty (Harter) Miller; four children, 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter on the way; and a sister, Shelba Boyd Broccard.

Sonny was a deacon in three Baptist churches, a Brotherhood President, and a Sunday School Superintendent. Sonny served as a member of the School Board at Wentzville R-IV School District from 1973-1977. He was an active Mason for 60+ years in the Masonic Lodge, and also a member of the Scottish and York Rites.

Sonny was a softball and baseball coach and a manager, shaping young lives in Khoury League Association; he was active in Boy Scouts of America and a Police Reserve Officer for three municipalities. Sonny was also a member of the Performing Arts Association, and an active Patriot, placing American flags on graves at six cemeteries on Memorial Day and Veteran's Day.

A funeral will be held Saturday March 6, 2021, at Dardenne, Missouri, Baptist Church with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. the same day at Pleasant Hill Baptist cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to the Baptist Home – Arcadia Valley in Albert's name.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist cemetery
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Sonny's passing. Enjoyed working with both of you at MARMC, and loved you two like you were family. I hope you are doing well. Take care and God bless.
Karen White
March 8, 2021
Betty, So sorry to hear about the passing of Sonny. Growing up, he was my best friend and we attended school together. I have many fond memories of him and will remember him. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob & Mary Lou Govreau
March 5, 2021
We had so much fun when Sonny would come and help in the office. Sad to hear of his passing. Hope you´re doing well, Betty.
Cindy Slinkard
March 2, 2021
I´m sorry to hear about Sonny.
Tom Weddle
March 2, 2021
