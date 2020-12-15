Alberta V. Prichard

FINDLAY, Ohio – Alberta V. Prichard, 85, of Findlay, Ohio, slipped peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Friday, December 11, 2020. Alberta was born in Leadwood, Missouri, February 9, 1935, to George and Ethel (Ferrell) Bowen. Alberta grew up in Leadwood, graduating from Leadwood High School in 1953. On September 5, 1953, Alberta married the love of her life, Darrell Prichard, at the Leadwood First Church of God. Together they soon made their way to their new home in Findlay, Ohio.

For five years, Alberta worked at Hancock Brick & Tile (now Hancor) while Darrell attended Findlay College, and then continued in his pastoral studies at Winebrenner Theological Seminary.

In 1956, Alberta and Darrell moved to Risingsun, Ohio, when he became pastor of the Risingsun First Church of God. In 1965, she moved with her family to Nappanee, Indiana, where Darrell served as pastor of Mt. Tabor Church of God. While in Nappanee, Alberta became active in Bible Study Fellowship, while raising her three daughters, and supporting her husband's role in the pastorate.

In 1973, the family moved back to Findlay for good. It was at that time that Alberta began working at The First National Bank (now Fifth Third Bank), and later moving to The Ohio Bank (now Huntington). After 23 years in banking, she retired from The Ohio Bank as a Mortgage Loan Officer. Retirement couldn't keep her down, and she was soon working part-time as the secretary for The Foundation of the Great Lakes Conference, Churches of God.

Faith, family and service were at the core of Alberta's life and she was an active member of the Findlay community. Alberta was the President of the Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce for several years, and also served as an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce. She volunteered for the United Way of Hancock County, worked on the Domestic Violence Board, and was a graduate of Hancock Leadership. Alberta served on the Winebrenner Village Board (now Birchaven), and then transitioned to the Birchaven Board, as well as the Blanchard Valley Health System Board. She retired from the BVHS Board in 2013 as a Board Member Emeritus. She was always proud of her involvement on these two boards and her favorite project was witnessing the construction of Birchaven Retirement Village, where she and Darrell eventually lived for many years. She was a member and study leader of Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) in Findlay for over 20 years. Alberta was also a member of College First Church of God, where she served as an Elder for many years.

Alberta had a heart for mentoring young pastors' wives and providing them with guidance and support, becoming a lifelong friend and confidante to many. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends!

Alberta is survived by her three daughters Marsha Prichard, Pam (Kevin) Jenkins, and Deb Ebert, all of Findlay; grandchildren Lisa (Nathan) Heath, Sylvania, Ohio, Elisha (Rick) Mead, John (Natalie) Jenkins, Austin Fox (Alycia Althaus), and Kaden Ebert, all of Findlay, Ohio, as well as her eight beloved great-grandchildren. Alberta is also survived by a sister, Norma (Bowen) Buttrey, Desloge, Missouri, and two devoted and loving sisters-in-law, Lucille (Prichard) Collins and Sylvia (Jerry) Burch, both of Farmington, Missouri. She was predeceased by her husband, Darrell, parents, George and Ethel Bowen, a sister, Sondra Gaye (Bowen) Penberthy, son-in-law, Jim Ebert, as well as a niece and two nephews.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation. A family-only funeral service will be held at College First Church of God on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed through the College First Church of God website at www.collegefirst.org. Pastor William Reist will be officiating, and a private burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

Memorial contributions can be made in Alberta's name to the "Darrell and Alberta Prichard Fund for Alzheimer's Association, Northwest Ohio" through the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation (101 W. Sandusky St., Ste. 207, Findlay, OH 45840), as well as to College First Church of God (1100 N. Main St., Findlay, OH 45840). Online condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.